Vijaya Diagnostics Center IPO Latest: Vijaya Diagnostics IPO: Bumper Earnings Opportunity on the First Day of the Month, 2 IPOs are opening today

Vijaya Diagnostics IPO Vijaya Diagnostics Center is launching an IPO to raise Rs 1,895 crore. The bid price has been fixed at Rs 522-531 per share. The IPO will be in the form of a Whole Offer Sale (OFS), in which the promoter Dr. S. Surendranath Reddy and other investors will sell their shares. The IPO will reduce the participation of promoters and existing shareholders by 35 per cent.

Amy Organics IPO Amy Organics has set a price target of Rs 603-610 per share for the Rs 570 crore IPO. The IPO will open on September 1 and close on September 3. The IPO includes a new issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore, while 60,59,600 equity shares will be offered for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Amy Organics has raised Rs 100 crore from placements before the IPO, after which the size of the new issue has been increased from Rs 300 crore to Rs 200 crore. Proceeds from the IPO will be used for loan repayment and working capital needs. The company manufactures special types of chemicals that are used to make advanced pharmaceutical intermediates.

Vijaya Diagnostics collected Rs 566 crore A day before the IPO opening, healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostics on Tuesday raised Rs 566 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company has decided to allot 1,06,61,41 equity shares to 29-anchor investors at a rate of Rs 531 per share. The company’s anchor investors include Fidelity Management Research, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority and Government Pension Fund Global. Apart from this, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Franklin Templeton MF, SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance also participated.

Amy Organics raised Rs 171 crore Aimee Organics raised Rs 171 crore from anchor investors before the IPO. According to the BSE website, the company has decided to issue 28,01,485 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 610 per share. Among the anchor investors of the company are SBI Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Sundaram MF and SBI Mutual Fund.

What analysts say Stock market experts are of the view that looking at the status of IPOs in the last few days, it seems that due to investor interest, there is a weakness in the shares after the listing is booming. Analysts are advising new investors to stay away from both these IPOs. Eight companies raised Rs 18,244 crore through IPOs in the first fortnight of August. With the exception of Nuvoco Vistas Corp and Chemplast Sanmar, the remaining 6 IPOs were picked up by investors. However, 7 of the 12 IPOs listed in August are trading below their issue prices.

