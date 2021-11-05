Vijaypat Singhania shocked by court, ban on sale of autobiography, know what is the story of father-son rivalry

Raymond Ltd. and its head Gautam Singhania had filed suit three years ago in a sessions court in Thane district and a civil court in Mumbai over their father Vijaypat’s book, urging that the claims made in the book were defamatory.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the sale, circulation and distribution of ‘An Incomplete Life’, a biography of former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania. Let us tell you that till further orders, the printing and sale of this book will be subject to disease. Actually 83-year-old Vijaypat Singhania is having a legal battle with his son Gautam Singhania. In such a situation, Gautam has objected to the facts written in the book.

Please tell that Vijaypat Singhania and Gautam live separately. The relationship between these two is not good. In such a situation, in September 2018, Raymond Limited and its head Gautam Singhania filed a suit in the sessions court of Thane district and a civil court in Mumbai over their father’s book, saying that many claims in this book are defamatory. Following which in April 2019, the Thane court had stayed the release of the book.

On Thursday, the company moved the High Court, claiming that Vijaypat Singhania secretly released the 232-page book. On this, the vacation bench of Justice SP Tawde has issued an order to stop the sale, dissemination and distribution of the book.

What is the dispute between father and son: The name of Vijaypat Singhania has been one of the biggest industrialists of the country. Once he was the owner of Raymond, a company worth 12 thousand crores. But because of the son, today he has become fascinated for pie. Vijaypat claims that his son Gautam Singhania snatched the house and car from him due to which he is living in a rented house in Mumbai.

Let us tell you that in 2015, Vijaypat Singhania gave all the shares of his company to his son. The share price during that time was Rs 1000 crore. Singhania alleged that taking the wrong advantage of being the CMD, Gautam got all the property in his name. After this, Vijaypat’s financial condition deteriorated and he was forced to live in a rented house.