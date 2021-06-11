Vikas Gupta Reveals Pratyusha Banerjee Was Once His Girlfriend And Knew About His Bisexuality





Mumbai: TV producer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has been within the information for a number of causes. From disclosing that he's bisexual to blaming that his boyfriend ruined his life, Vikas has shared lots on Bigg Boss 14. In a current interview with main every day, Vikas Gupta spilled particulars on his household's response to his bisexuality and his romantic relationship with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Sure, you heard that proper. Vikas Gupta talked about that he dated Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee as she was certainly one of his girlfriends who knew about his sexuality.

Vikas firstly talked about his household's response. He stated, "I believe my mother acquired an thought in 2015 when Parth Samthaan filed faux instances in opposition to me. However they didn't need me to go public, primarily as a result of my sister was married in Rajkot to a really orthodox household. You see, it was all about log kya kahenge. The actual fact that I wasn't invited to my brother's celebration which my mom attended was proof sufficient that they didn't need to affiliate with me as a result of they really feel ashamed concerning the individual I'm."

Afterward, Vikas Gupta added that solely two of the ladies he dated knew about his bisexuality and one was late actor Pratyusha Banerjee. He didn't take the title of the opposite individual. In the identical interview, he additionally revealed that he had dated late actress Pratyusha Banerjee of Balika Vadhu fame. He additionally disclosed that she acquired to learn about his sexuality earlier than they broke up. He stated, "Pratyusha acquired to learn about it after we broke up. We have been collectively for a brief span. The break-up purpose can be that some individuals spoke unhealthy about me to her. However I don't need to get into the small print as she is not any extra. I used to be very offended along with her after the break-up. I averted her after I noticed her on the highway as soon as. She referred to as me to ask that how might I do this. I appreciated Pratyusha. I wished to do an enormous venture along with her. Alas!".

Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide on April 1, 2016. She was discovered hanging from the fan in her home in Bangur Nagar, Mumbai, leaving her household, associates and followers in utter shock. Her associates from the trade and her dad and mom blamed her boyfriend and TV actor Rahul Raj Singh for the suicide. Stories additionally prompt that Pratyusha was 2 months pregnant with Rahul’s youngster.