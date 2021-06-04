Vikas Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus





Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta has been examined optimistic for coronavirus. He took to social media sharing the information together with his followers and urged everybody who got here involved with him to get examined. Vikas Gupta additionally talked about that he’s now in house isolation and is hoping to recuperate quickly. “I’ve actually been cautious however there might need been a lapse. Have examined optimistic for covid . If anybody of you’ve been involved with me please do be careful for the signs and get your self examined. I hope none of it’s a must to however in case you want any assist or data do go away a message and I shall do the most effective I can. Keep secure,” he wrote. Additionally Learn – Vikas Gupta Slams Paparazzi For Hounding Hina Khan After Her Father Handed Away; TV Celebs Mourn

A number of followers and pals took to the remark part of Vikas Gupta’s put up sending needs. Whereas Gauahar Khan wrote ”Get nicely soonest,” Jaan Kumar Sanu dropped a coronary heart emoji and wrote, ”Get nicely quickly Vikas Bhai.” A number of different celebrities together with former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga, actor Manish Raisinghan, Deepika Singh, Manish Naggdev and Sayantani wished him a speedy restoration. Additionally Learn – Pratyusha Banerjee’s Ex-Boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is Ready For Karma to Punish Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Gupta

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bollywood and tv business onerous. A number of different celebrities had been additionally earlier identified with the an infection together with Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal amongst others.

Vikas Gupta turned extraordinarily well-liked following his journey in Bigg Boss 11.

We want Vikas Gupta a speedy restoration.