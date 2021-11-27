Vikas Kumar speaks on Arya season 2 and Sushmita sen! Vikas Kumar shares his experiences on Arya Season 2

After emerging as one of India’s most entertaining thrillers with an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, Arya is all set to foray into the digital space with Season 2. What makes it one of the most awaited OTT series is its surprising twist. The key question that the trailer raised is – ‘Can Arya Sareen escape her past, or will her own family betray her again?’ Disney+ Hotstar, Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films are excited to present Aarya Season 2 starring Sushmita Sen.

Created and produced for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series Penoza by NL Film (Banijay Group). Arya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar from 10th December 2021. Vikas shared, “Ram and Sushmita are very kind and extremely professional.

Ram as director and producer and Sushmita as co-actor, contributes a lot to enhance your performance. What more do you need than this? I will always look forward to working with him.” He further adds, “Ram’s direction is ‘Invisible’.

He rarely gives ‘instruction’ to his actors. This season, when we were shooting the last shot, after the first take, which was liked by everyone, Ram, came up to me and said in the most unobtrusive way, ‘It was good, but this time, instead of getting angry. ‘Maybe you can show hurt’. That’s all. And then what came out was more effective and the same is kept in the edit.”

Talking about Sushmita, he shared, “One incident with Sushmita that I will never forget is an off-set incident. One day after a tiring schedule of shoots, during one of our parties, Sushmita met me. She was teaching some moves from the song ‘Main Hoon Na’. At that point I was completely shocked! I told the crew present there, “I am dancing with Sushmita Sen literally…

Koi record toh karo man!” Sushmita said to me, “Khan sahab! Look in my eyes, don’t waste this moment!” That’s it! How could I dance after that!” Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Arya Sarin with actors Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani in the lead. Don’t miss Arya’s return as a lioness for ultimate revenge from December 10, 2021 only on Disney+ Hotstar

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 14:54 [IST]