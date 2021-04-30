Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Today: All you need to know

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious pageant celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. As per the Hindu perception, Lord Ganesha is worshipped earlier than performing any auspicious job. He’s thought-about to be the primary worshiper amongst different deities.

On this present day, devotees stand up early within the morning and dedicate the day to worshipping Lord Ganesha and observe quick. Some devotees observe a strict quick whereas some hold a partial quick by devouring fruits, dry fruits, greens, and roots of vegetation.

As per the Hindu Panchang, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is well known within the month of Chaitra yearly. The phrase “Sankashti” comes from Sanskrit and implies “freedom from troublesome occasions”.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date

This 12 months, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Chandrodaya timing

The Moon is anticipated to rise at 22:48.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Tithi

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 22:09 on Apr 29, 2021, and ends at 19:09 on Apr 30, 2021.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Puja vidhi

The Sankashti Chaturthi puja is completed within the night, after seeing the moon. The idol of Lord Ganesha is adorned superbly with Durva grass and contemporary flowers. A lamp can be lit throughout this time like each different puja ritual is completed.

The devotees learn the ‘vrat katha’ particular to the month and break the quick solely after observing the moonrise.

On the Sankashti Chaturthi Modaks performs a really vital position as a result of modaks are one of many favorite eatables of Lord Ganesha, largely ready by the devotees as providing on this pageant.

READ | Chaitra Purnima 2021: Date, puja vidhi, significance of this auspicious day

READ | Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Date, historical past significance and all you need to know

READ | Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date, tithi and different vital particulars