Vikendi 2.0 is likely to come with 1.5 Global Update



PUBG Cellular: Vikendi 2.0 Launch is likely to come with 1.5 Global Update: With the introduction of the Karakin map again in April, the snowy map Vikendi was quickly faraway from the sport. Nevertheless, it was assured by the devolopers the Viekndi will probably be again within the sport after some adjustments within the map. Now, taking that concept additional, PUBG Cellular has teased a revamped model of the map, Viekndi 2.0, that is coming within the subsequent PUBG Cellular 1.5 Update.





Not too long ago, of their official PUBG Cellular Beta Discord, the builders talked about “Model 1.5 testing will begin quickly PUBGMOBILE VIKENDI”

Vikendi has been one of many predominant sights amongst all the varied gameplay experiences featured within the sport. Nonetheless, like each different outdated map, Viekndi additionally wanted a serious overhaul, since gamers have been exploring the identical snowy lands for years now. In Vikendi 2.0, these are the newest additions coming to the 6Km X 6Km map.

What’s new in Viekndi 2.0? Anticipated Updates

As of now, nothing particular associated to the map adjustments has been launched by the officers. Nevertheless, within the PC model of PUBG, Vikendi 2.0 was added greater than a 12 months in the past. Taking key options from the PC Map, these are the anticipated adjustments which can be coming within the cell iteration of Vikendi 2.0

The Practice Tracks and Transferring Practice. Most of The Snow is Being Eliminated. Expanded Dino Park. Additionally, new Components additionally added in DinoLand. Added an Abby to Kreznic. adjustments in Movatra and Tovar

With eager consideration to element, the builders for the PC model had delivered a recent PUBG expertise particularly with the addition of Transferring Trains & a much-needed enlargement of everybody’s favorite Dino Park. Additional adjustments embrace a brand new & a lot cleaner graphics filter for the map.

Take a look at this video to know in particulars about all of the thrilling options of Vikendi 2.0:

PUBG Cellular Vikendi 2.0 Launch Date?

A picture that has been launched by the officers, highlights a model new “Metro Royale” replace is within the works. On the precise aspect, there’s a laptop computer that is that includes “Vikendi 2.0” and a ‘Ver. TBD’ textual content.

There’s no official date revealed as of but, however the brand new map is most likely to be included within the upcoming 1.5 Beta testing that ought to start within the second half of June or within the first half of July. The PUBG Cellular 1.5 Global Model is additionally anticipated to launch within the month of July. Evidently after putting in the 1.5 replace, gamers will probably be ready to discover the all-new Vikendi 2.0.

