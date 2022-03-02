Vikings’ Adam Thielen doesn’t want OT changed: ‘Get a stop on defense’



Possible rule changes in this NFL off-season are all the rage – hell, every NFL off-season. And this year, overtime rules are associated with getting the most hype possible change. Many people want both teams to grab the ball in overtime.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thilen is not one of them. Thiellen believes that if you want the ball, go get it.

“If you only get a stop in defense, both teams will get a possession,” Thiellen said in a statement. Tweet.

The 31-year-old from Minnesota made the remarks in response to the Indianapolis Colts’ offer to the receiver league that would guarantee each team a win in extra time.

For those who live under a rock, in South Beach or LA, or are too drunk at the start of overtime, the current rules call for the game to end if the team that takes the first ball in overtime makes a touchdown. In other words, until the defense blocks an opening drive touchdown, their offense doesn’t see the ball and they’re going home with an L.

Thilen would like to take care of the business, whether offensively or defensively, and let the team that does their job the best move away from the winner.

“Go down and score a touchdown in the first possession of overtime and you deserve to win.” Thiellen said.

The Buffalo Bill probably disagrees.