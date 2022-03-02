Sports

Vikings’ Adam Thielen doesn’t want OT changed: ‘Get a stop on defense’

2 days ago
Possible rule changes in this NFL off-season are all the rage – hell, every NFL off-season. And this year, overtime rules are associated with getting the most hype possible change. Many people want both teams to grab the ball in overtime.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thilen is not one of them. Thiellen believes that if you want the ball, go get it.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thilen (19) holds a 20-yard touchdown pass in front of linebacker Mikah Parsons (11) outside the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo / Bruce Cluckhon)

“If you only get a stop in defense, both teams will get a possession,” Thiellen said in a statement. Tweet.

The 31-year-old from Minnesota made the remarks in response to the Indianapolis Colts’ offer to the receiver league that would guarantee each team a win in extra time.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thilen (19) caught a 2-yard touchdown pass before Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo / Jim Mone)

For those who live under a rock, in South Beach or LA, or are too drunk at the start of overtime, the current rules call for the game to end if the team that takes the first ball in overtime makes a touchdown. In other words, until the defense blocks an opening drive touchdown, their offense doesn’t see the ball and they’re going home with an L.

Thilen would like to take care of the business, whether offensively or defensively, and let the team that does their job the best move away from the winner.

Adam Thilen of the Minnesota Vikings # 19 gave a thumbs up while playing against the Los Angeles Rams at the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Minneapolis on December 26, 2021.

(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

“Go down and score a touchdown in the first possession of overtime and you deserve to win.” Thiellen said.

The Buffalo Bill probably disagrees.


READ Also  Salman Butt on Pandya: If you compare Hardik Pandya with Kapil Dev or Imran Khan, he is much healthier than him; Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are more fit than Hardik Pandya, says Salman Butt

