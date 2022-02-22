Sports

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook won’t pay big to change digits

12 seconds ago
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook won’t pay big to change digits
Dalvin Cook, who ran behind the Minnesota Vikings, did not have to pay $ 1.5 million to change his jersey number from No. 33 to No. 4, saying he was waiting to return.

The NFL withdrew rules against some players wearing single-digit numbers on their jerseys, but the downside was that players had to buy an existing list of jerseys or give notice to change the number next season to avoid the need to buy. Inventory, reported by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Minnesota Vikings Run Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Baltimore.

(AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

Cook got the chance to buy inventory but it seems he has given notice and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he will wear number 4 next season.

“This number symbolizes a lot to me. My dad died, and this is the number he wants me to wear,” Cook told TMZ Sports, holding four fingers on both hands. “I got my number back.”

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook # 33 prepares for a game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Cook was supposed to pay $ 1.5 million to buy his old jersey, but he said he would have to wait.

“I do not have to [$1.5 million]. I had to wait. I just had to wait, “Cook said.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings watches # 33 before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on November 7, 2021. (Photo: Scott Tates / Getty Images)

(Scott Tats / Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports reports that Cook wore the No. 4 jersey during his rise to prominence as an NFL prospect in Miami Central High School and Florida State, and the emotional value associated with his football upbringing goes deep into the memory of his late father.

