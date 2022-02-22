Vikings’ Dalvin Cook won’t pay big to change digits



Dalvin Cook, who ran behind the Minnesota Vikings, did not have to pay $ 1.5 million to change his jersey number from No. 33 to No. 4, saying he was waiting to return.

The NFL withdrew rules against some players wearing single-digit numbers on their jerseys, but the downside was that players had to buy an existing list of jerseys or give notice to change the number next season to avoid the need to buy. Inventory, reported by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Cook got the chance to buy inventory but it seems he has given notice and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he will wear number 4 next season.

“This number symbolizes a lot to me. My dad died, and this is the number he wants me to wear,” Cook told TMZ Sports, holding four fingers on both hands. “I got my number back.”

Cook was supposed to pay $ 1.5 million to buy his old jersey, but he said he would have to wait.

“I do not have to [$1.5 million]. I had to wait. I just had to wait, “Cook said.

Yahoo Sports reports that Cook wore the No. 4 jersey during his rise to prominence as an NFL prospect in Miami Central High School and Florida State, and the emotional value associated with his football upbringing goes deep into the memory of his late father.