Vikings decline 5th-year option on Garrett Bradbury



The Minnesota Vikings on Monday rejected a fifth-year contract option for center Garrett Bradbury, sending their 2019 first-round draft pick to the final season of his rookie deal.

Bradbury made 45 starts for the Vikings in three years, with the No. 18 overall pick from North Carolina State. He missed two games with the Covid-19 in 2021 and then lost his starting position to Mason Cole for two games, until Cole was switched to the right guard and returned to the Bradbury lineup.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bradberry has fought pass defense against large defensive tackles but has lateral dynamics to be an effective zone blocker in the ongoing game. It still has the inner track to be the center starting in 2022 Cole has signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent