Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O’Connell



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Minnesota Vikings finalized the appointment of their head coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason change of direction by handing the team over to the 36-year-old attacking coordinator of Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Three days after defeating Cincinnati for the Rams title, O’Connell officially took over from Shawn McVeigh. He is now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams who has himself become an NFL head coach.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

O’Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, who was sacked last month after eight seasons and just two play-off games, and will be introduced at team headquarters on Thursday as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams set their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

“One of the most important things as a coach is, ‘Do the players know you care about them and can you make them better football players?'” McVeigh said before the Super Bowl. “Kevin checked those two boxes. He’s got a great way of dealing with people. He’s got a wonderful character. I can’t say enough good things about him and I’m so lucky to know him the way he is. It’s important for our success. “

Drawn by the New England Patriots in 2008 to be the backup of Tom Brady – Brady has already won seven Super Bowls and eight years in his three-time NFL MVP career – O’Connell significantly became the head coach in the same offseason that Brady. Finally retire.

O’Connell attempted just six passes for the Patriots as a rookie, the only regular-season effort of his career, and was released the following year. The Detroit Lions claim he stayed there for five days before trading on the New York Jets.

After being torn away by a torn labrum in the 2010 season, O’Connell returned to the Miami Dolphins from a jet and then returned to the jets in 2011. He had a precinct with the Chargers in his hometown of San Diego in 2012, but that was the end of his time as a player.

While buried in this depth chart, O’Connell constantly impressed his coaches and teammates with his perceptions of crime, field perspective, and studious nature.

After rushing into broadcasting, his first NFL coaching job came in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns as their quarterback coach. The following year, he worked on a special project for the San Francisco 49ers, when he befriended Viking’s recently appointed general manager, QC Adopho-Mensah, who was involved in the research and development of the 49ers.

O’Connell moved to Washington in 2017, when he oversaw Kirk Cousins ​​as a quarterback coach, and was there for two more years, with the title of Additional Passing Game Coordinator, after the Cousins ​​moved to Minnesota. McVeigh hired O’Connell as his attacking coordinator in 2020 and his second season at LA ended in a final high note with a 23-20 win against the Bengals on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now, the way we played this game with the group, if it didn’t help,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said before the Super Bowl. “He does an incredible job that not only teaches the game, what we’re trying to do in our position as a quarterback. I will serve him well. “

Before moving to the NFL, O’Connell was primarily identified as the coach of the future. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he was a dual-threat quarterback in San Diego State who topped 3,000 passing yards and ran 11 touchdowns and more than 400 yards as a senior Aztec.

“He was just full of charisma, and you could say he had some great leadership qualities,” said Chuck Long, who took over as head coach of San Diego State halfway through O’Connell’s college career. “We connected really fast, because it wasn’t Prima Donna or anything else. The kid wanted to learn and wanted to learn fast, and he absorbed things quickly.”

The teammates were naturally attracted to O’Connell, Long said, and once he felt comfortable with the new offense, he didn’t hesitate to give his voice to the game plan.

“He’ll conference with us on the sidelines during important timeouts, and we’ll give him a play, and he’ll say, ‘No, no, no, I’m feeling good about this play,’ and it will work,” Long said in a phone interview. “He had that kind of relationship and knowledge of the game.”

With O’Connell’s most important business sequence in the first year, Adopho-Mensah and the front office, the way forward will be determined by the quarterback. Cousins ​​is entering the final year of his contract with a hefty $ 45 million salary cap charge and a 59-59-2 career record as a starter, plus 1-2 off.

In a statement from the Vikings, Adofo-Mensah said, “He understands what is important to lead a team that has won at the highest level, and has the ability to simplify its complexity, which will help solve problems in all our football areas.” . “He is a truly positive person who will help create a high-energy interior.”