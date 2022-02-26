Vikings Valhalla (2022) Full Series Download Dual Audio 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Vikings Valhalla (2022) Full Series Download Dual Audio 720p



Vikings Valhalla 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Vikings Valhalla Netflix

I am going to tell you through this post how Vikings Valhalla Series can be watched online. You can watch the Vikings Valhalla Series online on Netflix. You can watch the first episode of the Vikings Valhalla series live on Netflix starting 25 February 2022.

Vikings Valhalla Series Info:

Vikings Valhalla

Vikings Valhalla Release Date: 25 February 2022

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Vikings Valhalla (2022) Series Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Vikings Valhalla Information

First Episode Release date: 25 February 2022 (United States)

Series Directed by-Steve Saint Leger, Hannah Quinn, Niels Arden Oplev

Series Writing Credits-Jeb Stuart, Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan, Eoin McNamee

Series Produced by-Paul Buccieri, James Flynn, Steve Stark, Mark Murdoch, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Jeb Stuart

Series Music by-Trevor Morris

Series Cinematography by-Peter Robertson

Series Film Editing by-Roslyn Kalloo

Series Casting By-Frank Moiselle

Series Production Design by-Tom Conroy

Series Art Direction by-Nenazoma McNamee, Jon Beer, Shane McEnroe

Series Set Decoration by-Anca Rafan

Series Costume Design by-Susan O’Connor Cave

Series Makeup Department-Debbie Black, Dawn Butler, Thiago Herrera Aquilino, Tom McInerney, Belinda Roche, Helen Bailey, Morgan Rafferty, Emma Flood, Zoë Gibney, Ciara Scannell, Tina Phelan, Ciara Lynch, Joe Whelan, Aimee Plant, Emma Moffat

Series Production Management-Dorothy McDonnell, Anna O’Malley, Claire T. Cassidy

Series Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ian Adams, Stephen Kirk, Conor Flannery, Shannen Hogan, Jack O’Higgins, Nick Thomas, Tom Speirs, Ciaran Colton, Richard Cosgrove, Emmet Gallagher, Sean Griffin, Sarah Harte, David Ivory, Christopher Livingstone

Series Special Effects by-Paul Byrne, Sam R. Green, Gerry Glynn, Niall O’Doherty, Owen Windsor

Series Casting Department-Paul Ward

Series Costume and Wardrobe Department-Zuzana Zilkova, Daniel Mooney, Jill Sartini, Hannah Bury, Audrey Lynch, Susan O’Connor Cave, Katie Butler, Nicola Flynn, Siobhán Ní Shuilleabháin

Series Editorial Department-Ian de Brí, Naseem Loloie, Conor Spelman, Dave Muscat

Series Location Management-Niall Martin, Peter Freyne

Series Script and Continuity Department-Eleanor Bell, Katie Murphy, Emer Conroy

Series Transportation Department-Brendan King.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Vikings Valhalla series and you should also know the story of Vikings Valhalla series. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of the Vikings Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

Where to see Vikings Valhalla?

Top Cast Of Vikings Valhalla

Actor Role In Vikings Valhalla Series Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, 24 episodes • 2022 Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, 24 episodes • 2022 Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, 24 episodes • 2022 Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, 24 episodes • 2022 Bradley Freegard as King Canute, 24 episodes • 2022 Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, 24 episodes • 2022 David Oakes as Earl Godwin, 24 episodes • 2022 Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, 24 episodes • 2022 Julian Seager as Jarl Gorm, 24 episodes • 2022 Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre, 24 episodes • 2022 Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu, 24 episodes • 2022 Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, 10 episodes • 2022 Gavin O’Connor as Earl Of East Anglia, 10 episodes • 2022 James Ballanger as Hallbjorn, 9 episodes • 2022 Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir as Yrsa, 8 episodes • 2022 Lujza Richter as Liv, 8 episodes • 2022 Jack Mullarkey as Toke, 8 episodes • 2022 Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, 7 episodes • 2022

Vikings Valhalla (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Vikings Valhalla Series Information

Name: Vikings Valhalla

Year: 2022

Country- United States

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Vikings Valhalla Story reviews

Screenshots: Vikings Valhalla Series Trailer

