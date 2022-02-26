Vikings Valhalla Series 2022 Dual Audio Archives HD 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Movies

In this post I am going to tell you about the Series Vikings Valhalla

Vikings Valhalla Netflix

Vikings Valhalla Series Info:

Vikings Valhalla

Vikings Valhalla Release Date: 25 February 2022

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p 

Vikings Valhalla (2022) Series Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Vikings Valhalla Information

  • First Episode Release date: 25 February 2022 (United States)
  • Series Directed by-Steve Saint Leger, Hannah Quinn, Niels Arden Oplev
  • Series Writing Credits-Jeb Stuart, Vanessa Alexander, Declan Croghan, Eoin McNamee
  • Series Produced by-Paul Buccieri, James Flynn, Steve Stark, Mark Murdoch, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Jeb Stuart
  • Series Music by-Trevor Morris
  • Series Cinematography by-Peter Robertson
  • Series Film Editing by-Roslyn Kalloo
  • Series Casting By-Frank Moiselle
  • Series Production Design by-Tom Conroy
  • Series Art Direction by-Nenazoma McNamee, Jon Beer, Shane McEnroe
  • Series Set Decoration by-Anca Rafan
  • Series Costume Design by-Susan O’Connor Cave
  • Series Makeup Department-Debbie Black, Dawn Butler, Thiago Herrera Aquilino, Tom McInerney, Belinda Roche, Helen Bailey, Morgan Rafferty, Emma Flood, Zoë Gibney, Ciara Scannell, Tina Phelan, Ciara Lynch, Joe Whelan, Aimee Plant, Emma Moffat
  • Series Production Management-Dorothy McDonnell, Anna O’Malley, Claire T. Cassidy
  • Series Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Ian Adams, Stephen Kirk, Conor Flannery, Shannen Hogan, Jack O’Higgins, Nick Thomas, Tom Speirs, Ciaran Colton, Richard Cosgrove, Emmet Gallagher, Sean Griffin, Sarah Harte, David Ivory, Christopher Livingstone
  • Series Special Effects by-Paul Byrne, Sam R. Green, Gerry Glynn, Niall O’Doherty, Owen Windsor
  • Series Casting Department-Paul Ward
  • Series Costume and Wardrobe Department-Zuzana Zilkova, Daniel Mooney, Jill Sartini, Hannah Bury, Audrey Lynch, Susan O’Connor Cave, Katie Butler, Nicola Flynn, Siobhán Ní Shuilleabháin
  • Series Editorial Department-Ian de Brí, Naseem Loloie, Conor Spelman, Dave Muscat
  • Series Location Management-Niall Martin, Peter Freyne
  • Series Script and Continuity Department-Eleanor Bell, Katie Murphy, Emer Conroy
  • Series Transportation Department-Brendan King.
Storyline

Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

Where to see Vikings Valhalla?

Top Cast Of Vikings Valhalla

Actor Role In Vikings Valhalla Series
Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, 24 episodes • 2022
Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, 24 episodes • 2022
Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, 24 episodes • 2022
Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, 24 episodes • 2022
Bradley Freegard as King Canute, 24 episodes • 2022
Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, 24 episodes • 2022
David Oakes as Earl Godwin, 24 episodes • 2022
Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, 24 episodes • 2022
Julian Seager as Jarl Gorm, 24 episodes • 2022
Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre, 24 episodes • 2022
Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu, 24 episodes • 2022
Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, 10 episodes • 2022
Gavin O’Connor as Earl Of East Anglia, 10 episodes • 2022
James Ballanger as Hallbjorn, 9 episodes • 2022
Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir as Yrsa, 8 episodes • 2022
Lujza Richter as Liv, 8 episodes • 2022
Jack Mullarkey as Toke, 8 episodes • 2022
Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, 7 episodes • 2022
Vikings Valhalla (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Vikings Valhalla Series Information

Name: Vikings Valhalla

Year: 2022

 Country- United States

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

