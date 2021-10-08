Vikram Bhatt Expressed His Love On social media for his lady love Shwetambari Soni | Love came in the life of Vikram Bhatt at the age of 52, expressed his love on social media

New Delhi: Vikram Bhatt has finally revealed his lady love. The news of the marriage of the famous director of Bollywood had flown earlier also, but now he has made a post confirming this news. In this post, he has lavished a lot of love on the birthday of his lady love and has talked very sweetly.

There is news about famous Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt that he has got married for the second time. According to the news, he has married Shwetambari Soni. It is being told that both of them got married last year, but had kept it a secret till now. However, no official seal has been put on behalf of Vikram Bhatt on the news of marriage. Vikram Bhatt has also shared a picture of himself with her on Shwetambari Soni’s birthday a few hours ago. The news of Vikram marriage is now becoming very viral on social media.

On the news of Vikram Bhatt’s marriage, Mahesh Bhatt told ETimes that this marriage took place during Lockdown 2020. He had called me and said, ‘Boss, I am getting married and the number of people coming to the wedding is limited and at the same time Kovid is more spread. I will not burden you and will not ask you to come, we are going to keep the marriage a secret.’ To this Mahesh Bhatt said, ‘Vikram, you are drinking milk with your eyes closed like a cat, thinking that no one will see. This is the age of social media. Believing that your marriage cannot be hidden for long.

The name of Vikram Bhatt has already been associated with many Bollywood actresses. He had his first marriage with Aditi Bhatt. But in the year 1988, both of them got divorced. Let us tell you that Vikram Bhatt has given many superhit films to the industry. He made his directorial debut in the year 1992 with the film ‘Janam’. Vikram later went on to make films like ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, ‘Speed’, ‘Madhosh’, ‘Fareb’, ‘Raaz’, ‘Raaz 3’, ‘Dangerous Ishq’, ‘Footpath’ and ‘Creature 3D’.

