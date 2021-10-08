Vikram Bhatt Second Marriage Krishna Bhatt: Vikram Bhatt hid his second marriage from daughter Krishna, said – One day suddenly came and told – Father suddenly told me that he is remarried Vikram Bhatt says Krishna Bhatt on second marriage
Krishna further said, ‘He explained to me and told me that he is remarried. For the first 13 years of my life, I was not close to my father. And then there came a time when my father was not in a relationship. During this time our bond became stronger and this is the most important thing for me. Whatever happens, as long as I have a good relationship with my father, I don’t want to focus on anything else. ‘
Has Krishna still spoken to his stepmother Shwetambari? In response, he said, ‘No. We didn’t talk because the wedding happened during the lockdown. I was with my mother Aditi Bhatt and we didn’t want to talk about it. I couldn’t even talk to my father then, so it hasn’t happened to this day.
Krishna Bhatt has worked with her father. He directed a show called ‘Ek Junoon’. The show was written by Krishna’s father Vikram Bhatt. She said that she is also going to make a movie with her father. However, he declined to comment further.
#Vikram #Bhatt #Marriage #Krishna #Bhatt #Vikram #Bhatt #hid #marriage #daughter #Krishna #day #suddenly #told #Father #suddenly #told #remarried #Vikram #Bhatt #Krishna #Bhatt #marriage
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.