Vikram Bhatt Second Marriage Krishna Bhatt: Vikram Bhatt hid his second marriage from daughter Krishna, said – One day suddenly came and told – Father suddenly told me that he is remarried Vikram Bhatt says Krishna Bhatt on second marriage

Vikram Bhatt Second Marriage Krishna Bhatt: Vikram Bhatt hid his second marriage from daughter Krishna

A day before the news broke, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt secretly married Shwetambari Soni. Their wedding took place in September 2020 and now it has come to the fore. The marriage took place in such a secret manner that even family members did not know it. His daughter Krishna Bhatt from Vikram Bhatt’s first marriage has said something similar.

Speaking to a news portal, Krishna Bhatt said that he too suddenly got the news of his father’s marriage earlier this year. She said, ‘Maybe Dad thought I was too young and he wouldn’t understand. So he suddenly told me about it. I don’t remember the exact day or date, but that’s what happened. Krishna Bhatt also produces films.

Krishna further said, ‘He explained to me and told me that he is remarried. For the first 13 years of my life, I was not close to my father. And then there came a time when my father was not in a relationship. During this time our bond became stronger and this is the most important thing for me. Whatever happens, as long as I have a good relationship with my father, I don’t want to focus on anything else. ‘

Has Krishna still spoken to his stepmother Shwetambari? In response, he said, ‘No. We didn’t talk because the wedding happened during the lockdown. I was with my mother Aditi Bhatt and we didn’t want to talk about it. I couldn’t even talk to my father then, so it hasn’t happened to this day.

Krishna Bhatt has worked with her father. He directed a show called ‘Ek Junoon’. The show was written by Krishna’s father Vikram Bhatt. She said that she is also going to make a movie with her father. However, he declined to comment further.

