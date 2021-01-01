Vikram Rathore could be India’s next coach: Vikram Rathore could be Team India’s next coach

Vikram Rathore, the batting coach of the Indian team, could be the next head coach of the team. Sources close to the BCCI said that Rathore is a strong contender for Ravi Shastri’s successor. Shastri’s tenure is coming to an end after this year’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. Rathore is currently in England with the team.Senior journalist Vijay Lokpalli tweeted that Rathore is a strong contender to be the head coach. Meanwhile, a few more names are coming forward but Rathore’s upper arm is said to be the heaviest. Rathore has a close relationship with current head coach Ravi Shastri and also with captain Virat Kohli.

Rathore has been the batting coach of Team India for some time now. During his tenure, India won the Test series in Australia. Batsmen like Hab Shab Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also worked with Rathore to hone their skills.

In England too, Rathore is working closely with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After the way these two batsmen were eliminated in the series, Rathore is working on his technique.

Rathore represented the Indian team in 1996-97. He played six Tests and seven ODIs for India. Rathore’s international career may be short but he continued to score runs in domestic cricket. He scored 11,473 runs in 146 matches at an average of 49.66. On the other hand, when it comes to List A career, he has scored close to 3000 runs in 99 matches.

