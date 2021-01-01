Vikram Rathore on Ravindra Jadeja: Vikram Rathore praises Ravindra Jaija: Vikram Rathore praises Ravindra Jadeja

Highlights Vikram Rathore said that Jadeja’s role will be important on the fifth day

Jadeja is the only spinner in Team India, preferring Ashwin

The left-handers on the wicket have roughness outside the off-stump

London

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore is confident that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will play a key role in the fifth day of the Oval Test.

According to Rathore, Jadeja may not have taken a single wicket in the fourth day’s play but he bowled very well and created many chances.

Jadeja, 32, bowled 13 overs in England’s second innings on Sunday. He scored 28 runs. Some of his balls bounced but overall Jadeja could not challenge the England openers much – Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed.

Virat Kohli News: R. Ashwin is the excuse, targeting Virat Kohli? What to understand from this tweet of Michael Vaughan

However, Rathore said Ravindra Jadeja could play a key role in taking wickets on the fifth day. The Indian batting coach said, ‘Jadeja will play a big role on the fifth day. There is a fifth-day wicket and the left-handers are in a very rough position outside the off-stump. He bowled very well on Sunday. I think he bowled with a lot of control.

The Indian batting coach further said, ‘He bowled the last 5-6 overs, I think he created a lot of chances in it. Tomorrow (Monday) with a little bit of luck, Jadeja can turn those chances into wickets. So yes, he can play a very important role on the last day of the match.

India v England: India are strong but captain Virat Kohli will not miss a break

Monday will be a big test for the Indian team and Jadeja. Jadeja has been selected in the Indian squad, preferring Ravichandran Ashwin.

Michael Vaughan said that if Ashwin was there …

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted that the match was very balanced. Any team can win this. He believes that both India and England are contenders for victory. However, Vaughan said that if the Indian team had selected Ravichandran Ashwin, England would not have got any chance.