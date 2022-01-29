Vikram Singh Majithia filled the form against Navjot Singh, then Sidhu challenged, said – If you have courage, do not contest from Majithia

Sidhu said that the people of Amritsar are with him. He has full confidence in his victory. He is not going to contest from two seats under any circumstances.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has challenged Akali leader Vikram Jit Singh Majithia and said that if he has the courage, then he should show it by contesting elections only from Amritsar East. Sidhu said Majithia’s decision to contest from two places shows that he is scared. Majithia has filed nomination from Amritsar East as well as Majitha.

Sidhu said that the people of Amritsar are with him. He has full confidence in his victory. He is not going to contest from two seats under any circumstances. But it seems that Vikram Jeet Singh is not confident of his victory. Then he is contesting from two seats. Keep in mind that Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal has fielded his brother-in-law Vikram Jeet Singh against Sidhu. He claims that he will break Sidhu’s pride.

Vikram Jeet Singh Majithia is also in the center of controversies at the moment. He is currently going through the courts in the drug case. Sidhu has put him in the dock in the past as well. According to Sidhu, Vikramjit Singh is the head of illegal drug business in Punjab.

If you (Bikram Singh Majithia) have guts then leave Majithia and contest elections only from the Amritsar East: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on nomination of SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia who has filed nomination from Majitha & Amritsar East constituencies pic.twitter.com/JvkLBPYJFi — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

They even say that if they go, they will put Vikram Jeet Singh behind the bars. Sidhu says that Majithia has done the work of ruining the future of Punjab under the patronage of Akali leaders.

It is worth mentioning that this time Punjab elections are going to be a multi-cornered contest. On one side there is Congress and on the other side the Akali Dal is making an alliance with the BSP. Captain Amarinder Singh, the former CM of the state, has also made the election interesting by forming an alliance with BJP and Akali Dal United. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed to have conquered Punjab by making comedian Bhagwant Mann its face.