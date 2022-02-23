‘Vikram Vedha’ – After Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s first look will be released tomorrow! ‘Vikram Vedha’ will be a big blast tomorrow, after Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s first look will be released!

There has been a discussion about Vikram Vedha for a long time and some kind of update keeps coming out continuously from this South remake. It is not hidden from anyone how excited the fans are about this film starring superstar Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Now such information has come out from this film which is no less than good news for the fans of Hrithik and Saif. Actually, tomorrow i.e. on February 24, the first look of Saif Ali Khan will be released from this film.

Yes, the makers are all set to release the first look of Saif Ali Khan. Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted, “‘Vikram Vedha’: Saif will release the first look.. Saif Ali Khan’s #first look unveiled tomorrow.

With this, he has also tagged both the stars and Bhushan Kumar. With this it has been decided that tomorrow the film will officially start with a bang and it will be nothing less than good news for the fans.

In January, Hrithik shared his look as Vedha on social media. Wearing a black kurta, black sunglasses and a blood-stained face, Hrithik stunned his fans with his first look as Vedha.

Hrithik captioned it while dropping his look. On the workfront, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are busy with their respective films. Hrithik Roshan Fighter and Saif Ali Khan will be part of Aadipurush very soon.

