Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding album is beautiful see pictures | Watch Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur’s most beautiful wedding album

keep getting congratulations

Bobby Deol, co-star of Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film Love Hostel, also congratulated her on her marriage. Apart from this, Masaba Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Jwala Gutta also congratulated her on her marriage. Aditya Narayan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aahana Kumra shower love on Vikrant – Sheetal. While Taapsee Pannu wrote – Finally! I am very happy for both of you.

Kurta Phad Haldi

Sharing the pictures of his turmeric, Vikrant wrote – Kurta Phad Haldi. In these pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen taking a bath with flowers with turmeric.

Sumona Chakraborty also included

Vikrant and Sheetal’s special friend, TV actor Sumona Chakraborty became a part of this marriage. Commenting on these pictures, Sumona wrote – I am missing all this a lot.

worked together

Vikrant and Sheetal were dating each other for seven years. At the same time, both have also worked together in Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful.

very beautiful pictures

Vikrant and Sheetal got married according to Hindu rituals after doing a court marriage. This marriage took place between the two families in Himachal.

journey of seven births

While sharing these pictures, Sheetal and Vikrant wrote – Journey of seven years, today turned into seven births. Thank you for supporting me on this journey. Congratulating Vikrant Massey’s 14 rounds, star Gauahar Khan wrote – Many congratulations to both of you. God keep you happy

