Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding album is beautiful see pictures | Watch Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur’s most beautiful wedding album
keep getting congratulations
Bobby Deol, co-star of Vikrant Massey’s upcoming film Love Hostel, also congratulated her on her marriage. Apart from this, Masaba Gupta, Tisca Chopra, Jwala Gutta also congratulated her on her marriage. Aditya Narayan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aahana Kumra shower love on Vikrant – Sheetal. While Taapsee Pannu wrote – Finally! I am very happy for both of you.
Kurta Phad Haldi
Sharing the pictures of his turmeric, Vikrant wrote – Kurta Phad Haldi. In these pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen taking a bath with flowers with turmeric.
Sumona Chakraborty also included
Vikrant and Sheetal’s special friend, TV actor Sumona Chakraborty became a part of this marriage. Commenting on these pictures, Sumona wrote – I am missing all this a lot.
worked together
Vikrant and Sheetal were dating each other for seven years. At the same time, both have also worked together in Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful.
very beautiful pictures
Vikrant and Sheetal got married according to Hindu rituals after doing a court marriage. This marriage took place between the two families in Himachal.
journey of seven births
While sharing these pictures, Sheetal and Vikrant wrote – Journey of seven years, today turned into seven births. Thank you for supporting me on this journey. Congratulating Vikrant Massey’s 14 rounds, star Gauahar Khan wrote – Many congratulations to both of you. God keep you happy
Veer and Alina
Vikrant and Sheetal appeared in the roles of Veer and Alina in Broken But Beautiful. In this series, Sheetal became the wife of Vikrant who dies in an accident. His character was in flashback parts throughout the series. Vikrant’s Broken But Beautiful star Harleen Sethi also congratulated him on his marriage.
congratulation!
Many congratulations to Vikrant and Sheetal on our wedding too. Leave you with this cutest picture from Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding album.
