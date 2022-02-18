Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding pics, sumona chakravorty dances in baarat | Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur wedding photos

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding pics, sumona chakravorty dances in baarat | Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur wedding photos
Written by admin
Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding pics, sumona chakravorty dances in baarat | Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur wedding photos

Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding pics, sumona chakravorty dances in baarat | Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur wedding photos

long time relationship

long time relationship

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are in relationship for a long time and their pair is very much liked by the fans. Vikrant and Sheetal looked very beautiful during the wedding.

dance in procession

dance in procession

At the same time, Sumona Chakraborty, a special friend of Vikrant and Sheetal, was also seen dancing in the procession. Sumona has gone to Himachal to attend the wedding.

Upcoming Projects

Upcoming Projects

Talking about the work of Vikrant Massey, he has a plethora of projects at the moment. Currently, he has shot for Santosh Sivan’s debut film Mumbaikar where he will be seen opposite South Superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment film Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will also be released soon.

much appreciated work

much appreciated work

In 2021, many films of Vikrant Masih were lined up. The first of which released the suspense thriller Haseen Dilruba on Netflix with Taapsee Pannu. Apart from this, Vikrant Masih also appeared in Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere along with Kriti Kharbanda which was produced by Zee Studio Produce. Vikrant’s work in both the films was highly appreciated.

took rounds on the screen

took rounds on the screen

At the same time, in the last few years, Vikrant Massey has taken rounds on the screen many times. In 2020, he was seen romancing Yami Gautam in a rom com Ginni Weds Sunny. At the same time, in 2021, Kriti was seen marrying Kharbanda twice in 14 rounds.

READ Also  Lil Nas X reveals himself on 'Montero'
-->
Career direction is different

Career direction is different

Vikrant Massey has also won the hearts of fans with his romantic flair with Harleen Sethi in a series titled Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant entertained with his romantic image for two seasons of this series. He started his career in a different direction with the film Chhapak opposite Deepika Padukone. Vikrant Masih was seen walking shoulder to shoulder with Deepika Padukone in the film.

happy wedding

happy wedding

Many congratulations to Vikrant and Sheetal on their marriage from Filmbeat.

#Vikrant #Massey #Sheetal #Thakur #wedding #pics #sumona #chakravorty #dances #baarat #Vikrant #Massey #Sheetal #Thakur #wedding #photos

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Dell’s speckled G15 brings fast Ryzen processors to value-minded gamers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment