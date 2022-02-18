Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur wedding pics, sumona chakravorty dances in baarat | Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur wedding photos

long time relationship

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are in relationship for a long time and their pair is very much liked by the fans. Vikrant and Sheetal looked very beautiful during the wedding.

dance in procession

At the same time, Sumona Chakraborty, a special friend of Vikrant and Sheetal, was also seen dancing in the procession. Sumona has gone to Himachal to attend the wedding.

Upcoming Projects

Talking about the work of Vikrant Massey, he has a plethora of projects at the moment. Currently, he has shot for Santosh Sivan’s debut film Mumbaikar where he will be seen opposite South Superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment film Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will also be released soon.

much appreciated work

In 2021, many films of Vikrant Masih were lined up. The first of which released the suspense thriller Haseen Dilruba on Netflix with Taapsee Pannu. Apart from this, Vikrant Masih also appeared in Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere along with Kriti Kharbanda which was produced by Zee Studio Produce. Vikrant’s work in both the films was highly appreciated.

took rounds on the screen

At the same time, in the last few years, Vikrant Massey has taken rounds on the screen many times. In 2020, he was seen romancing Yami Gautam in a rom com Ginni Weds Sunny. At the same time, in 2021, Kriti was seen marrying Kharbanda twice in 14 rounds.

READ Also Lil Nas X reveals himself on 'Montero'

-->