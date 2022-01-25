Villagers and farmers furious over the BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana, the government withdrew the agricultural laws, but the anger still persists

Recently, the government withdrew three agricultural laws after a year-long protest by farmers. Those who opposed the agricultural laws were mostly farmers from western UP. Even after the withdrawal of three agricultural laws, the anger among the farmers towards the government and the BJP has not subsided. Its effect is being seen daily.

On Tuesday, sitting Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar and the party’s candidate from the seat, Umesh Malik, faced the ire of people while passing through a street in his constituency. The MLA had reached Rasulpur Jatan village along with his supporters for some election related work. During this, villagers standing on both sides of the street made their intention clear by raising slogans against Malik and the BJP.

They also raised slogans in favor of Rajpal Baliyan, the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. The video of the villagers protesting against Malik went viral on social media. Significantly, the headquarters of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which led the farmers’ movement against the three agricultural laws withdrawn by the Center, is located in Sisauli of Budhana assembly constituency. On Sunday, Malik had to face many questions in the village of Mansoorpur regarding past election promises.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has cautioned farmers from attempts to polarize farmers through Hindu-Muslim politics, saying that farmers are fully alert about an important issue like voting. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a private function in Iglas area on Sunday night, Tikait said, “In the coming few weeks, Hindu Muslim and Jinnah issues will be heard a lot, but farmers have to be careful with such confusing issues.”

Cautioning the farmers, he said, “Hindu Muslim issues will be raised to polarize votes and divert attention through vested interests. Hindu Muslims and Jinnah will become the guest of Uttar Pradesh by next 15th March.

