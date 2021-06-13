Vinayaka Chaturthi June 2021: Date, tithi and other significant details

Vinayaka Chaturthi June 2021: All you should know | Representational picture

Vinayaka Chaturthi June 2021: As per the Hindu calendar, every lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis. As per Hindu scriptures, it’s believed that Chaturthi Tithi(s) belongs to Lord Ganesha. The Chaturthi after Amavasya or new moon throughout Shukla Paksha is named Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi commemorates the month-to-month birthday of Lord Ganesha. On at the present time, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a quick on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also called Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means “asking God to fulfil any need one has”.

Vinayaka Chaturthi June 2021: Date and tithi

This month, Vinayaka Chaturthi shall be celebrated on June 14, 2021. Jyeshtha, Shukla Chaturthi begins at 21:40, Jun 13, 2021, and ends at 22:34, Jun 14, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi June 2021: Puja muhurat

In keeping with the Hindu calendar, Ganesha Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is finished through the afternoon which is noon. The puja shubh muhurat is between 10:58 to 13:45 (02 hours 47 minutes) on June 14, 2021.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Significance

Lord Ganesh is broadly worshipped because the god of knowledge, prosperity, and luck and historically invoked initially of any new enterprise or the beginning of journey.

Lord Ganesha is named Vighnaharta (that means the one who removes obstacles). Subsequently, devotees observe this quick and worship Lord Ganesha to hunt his blessings and to do away with all obstacles of their life.

Nevertheless, essentially the most significant Vinayaka Chaturthi falls within the month of Bhadrapada. It is named Ganesha Chaturthi. The day is well known by Hindus all around the world because the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

READ | Raksha Bandhan in August 2021: Try Rakhi date and other related details

READ | Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Significance, date, time and all you should know

READ | When is the subsequent Photo voltaic Eclipse in India? All you should know