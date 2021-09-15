Vincent D’Onofrio, 62, poses with daughter Lila George, 29, at The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere

Vincent D’Onofrio was seen staying close to his daughter, Lila George, as the two attended the New York City premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old actor was seen being held by their 29-year-old child as the two took a few shots before going inside the screening area to watch the feature.

The biographical drama film is based on the life of the televangelist of the same name, and is set to release to the public later this week.

D’Onofrio kept it simple during the premiere in a black suit and a pretty contrasting white shirt.

George wore a bright white sleeveless top while spending time with his father, highlighting his toned tummy.

The actress, who is married to actor Sean Penn, 61, also wore light brown leather pants and a set of heels.

Her beautiful blonde hair fell on her shoulders and back, and she hung a small black bag over her shoulder.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is based on the life of the famed televangelist, who gained notoriety during her lifetime for being accustomed to the LGBT+ community.

A documentary of the same name was previously released in 2000 and featured a description of RuPaul.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter, stars Jessica Chastain in the title role, with Andrew Garfield portraying her disgraced ex-husband Jim Bakker.

D’Onofrio plays fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell, who became an ardent conservative activist during his lifetime.

The feature’s cast includes members such as Cheri Jones and Louis Canselmi.

Development on the feature was initially announced in May of 2019 when Chastain and Garfield joined the project.

D’Onofrio’s involvement with the motion picture was made known to the public in November.

Last September, Chastain spoke to RogerEbert.com and said she was particularly interested in exploring a particular aspect of the televangelist’s personality.

In particular, she was interested in ‘demonstrating the idea that you can be loved no matter what and that when one sees the good in you, you are good. That’s what Tammy Faye saw.

She said that Faye ‘knew how to reach out to others who might feel the same thing because she had empathy for it because she felt it herself.’

Tammy Faye’s Eyes is currently set to premiere wide on September 17th.