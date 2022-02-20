World

Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Ice in Olympic Exhibition Gala – Gadget Clock

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Ice in Olympic Exhibition Gala – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Ice in Olympic Exhibition Gala – Gadget Clock

Vincent Zhou Makes Return to Ice in Olympic Exhibition Gala – Gadget Clock

getty vincent zhou 33

Vincent Zhou made his return to the Olympic ice in the figure skating exhibition gala on Saturday night.

The American figure skater opened the event by skating to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.”

Zhou was forced to withdraw from the men’s individual event after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old ice skater took to Instagram to confirm he would be unable to compete at all during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Fellow American Nathan Chen went on to win the men’s singles.

The 21-year-old Zhou did secure his first career Olympic medal earlier in the Games when the United States won silver in the team event. Zhou placed third in the free skate with a score of 171.44, giving the United States eight team points.

#Vincent #Zhou #Return #Ice #Olympic #Exhibition #Gala #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Your Friday Briefing - The New York Times

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment