Vineesh Fogat Discipline Notice: Vineesh apologizes for not getting permission for upcoming World Championships

Suspended wrestler Vinesh Fogat on Saturday apologized to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which barred him from competing during the Tokyo Olympics for disciplinary reasons. Even after this amnesty, there is a high probability that WFI will not allow him to compete in the upcoming World Championships.Vinesh was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing in the semifinals. Vineesh not only refused to stay with his teammates but also did not train with them during the tournament. In addition, Vinesh had put a ‘singlet’ in the name of a private sponsor instead of the official sponsor of the Indian team, which led to her being suspended by the WFI.A day after the suspension, Vinesh mentioned his physical and mental struggles during the games, saying he did not have the services of his personal physio. The 26-year-old wrestler responded to a notice sent to him by the WFI on Friday. A source familiar with the matter said, “WFI has received an answer and Vinesh has apologized. Despite the apology, there is a high probability that he will not be allowed to travel for the World Championships.

There is a twist in the story

WFI is not satisfied with the way private sports NGOs like OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest) and JSW are working. These organizations sponsor many Indian athletes, including wrestlers. The WFI believes that these institutions are making them ‘bad’. The WFI has said it will not allow them to interfere in the work of senior wrestlers in the future. Vinesh has the support of OGQ while Bajrang Poonia has the support of JSW.



Long list of abusers

It is also learned that Sonam Malik, who has apologized for her behavior, may be barred from participating in the trials of the World Championships to be held in Norway from October 2 to 10. The WFI had issued a notice to Sonam, who had sought the help of Sports Authority of India (SAI) staff to collect her passport before leaving for the Games. The test is expected to take place in the last week of this month. Divya Kakaran may also be barred from appearing in the trial, the source said. She was also given a notice for bad behavior three months ago, competing in the 68kg group. The WFI will decide the fate of the three wrestlers on Monday or Tuesday.

