Vinesh #Fogat #Copper #Surgery #Vinesh #Fogat #Copper #surgery #successful

Indian female wrestler Vinesh Fogat underwent surgery on her right elbow on Wednesday. She was knocked out of the World Championship trials a few days ago.

The 27-year-old withdrew on Aug. 31 after entering the first match of the Test. Then she said the injury made her not move and she felt dizzy.

Posting a picture of him from the hospital, Vinesh tweeted, ‘Koper operation has taken place. No matter how many times I fall, I will still get up. Vinesh’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics was not as expected.

I wish Yogeshwar a speedy recovery

Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt retweeted Vinesh’s photo and wished him a speedy recovery. Yogeshwar said the news of Vinesh’s successful operation, which was battling Kohli’s injury, was received. Hope you get well and get on the mat soon.

Vinesh, who was knocked out of the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Indian Wrestling Federation for disciplinary reasons but was later released on a warning.