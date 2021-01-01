Vinesh Fogat Interview: Vinesh Fogat answers all questions on her performance

Vinesh Fogat was a strong contender for India to win a medal in the Olympics. The female wrestler was expected to forget Rio’s defeat and return to Tokyo with a medal. But this did not happen. However, what happened next was even more tragic. Vinesh was accused of indiscipline. He was temporarily suspended. This was followed by all sorts of speculations. Vinesh has now answered all this. In addition, the wrestler also talked about taking a break from wrestling in gestures.Vinesh had said that she could take a break from wrestling after seeing the criticism and questions after the Tokyo Olympics. He also accused the Indian Wrestling Federation. In addition, he spoke on a number of issues related to his struggle with injury, fitness and mental health.

Vinesh wrote in the English newspaper The Indian Express, ‘I gave up wrestling and now is the right time to quit. But on the other hand, if I give up and I don’t fight, it will be a big defeat for me.

Vinesh wrote that his body ached on the day of the wrestling match. He also shared his struggles to lose weight that day. Not only that, but Vineesh also mentioned previous covid and old head injuries.

He wrote, ‘In 2017 I had a mess. I have been suffering from it ever since. Things get blurred. It’s very low but when the head hits something it comes back.

Vinesh also targeted the Indian Wrestling Federation. He said the WFI did not allow him to accompany his physio. He alleged that the physio he gave was a physio of the shooting team. He did not understand her body. She said she was struggling to lose weight, vomiting in the bus while going for wrestling. According to Vinesh, he then called his old physio and asked what to do.

She said that on the day of wrestling, she was explaining to the physio what to do. Vinesh asked why this should happen. However, she said she did not want to criticize the physio because it would not be appropriate.

Vinesh wrote in her column, ‘I wanted to stay away from this for 2-3 days. To make sure they are not in danger. What’s the big deal? After 2-3 days I was going to go with him and even train with Seema Bisla. So the question of not having my team-player does not arise.

Vinesh also said that in 2019 she was battling depression. This is when he lowered his weight range. Since then he has had trouble sleeping. He says the kind of criticism he and his team have had to deal with since the Tokyo Olympics has made matters worse.

He said, ‘Now I have trouble crying. My mental strength is zero. He didn’t even let me feel sorry for him. Everyone is ready with a knife in hand.

Vinesh defended her coach Wooler Akos and the rest of the support staff. He credited his team for the success of the last three years. He also said that talking about mental health is a big challenge for Indian players. He said, ‘We discuss Simon Byles. When she says I am not mentally ready to enter the Olympics. She doesn’t come to her events. Imagine if this happened in India. Let the wrestling thing be, just try to say I’m not ready.

Vinesh said no one tried to ask him what happened to Matt. Everyone began to make their own decisions. “Only I can tell you what happened on the mat,” he said.

