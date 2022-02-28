Sports

Vinod Kambli Controversies Seems Never Ending From World Cup Fixing Allegations To Blaming Sachin Tendulkar

Vinod Kambli Fixing Allegations To Blaming Sachin Tendulkar, All Controversies: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested on Sunday for ramming into a car while intoxicated. His association with controversies is nothing new. He is often embroiled in controversies. He has also accused his friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested on Sunday for drunk driving and ramming into another car. A case was also registered against him at Bandra police station under sections 279 (recklessly driving), 336 (endangering the life and safety of other persons) and 427 (acting to cause harm) of the Indian Penal Code. .

At the same time, this is not the first time that the name of former left-handed batsman Vinod Kambli has been embroiled in controversies. Even before this, Vinod Kambli’s name has come up in many controversies. Whether it is the matter of fixing in the 1996 World Cup semi-final or the allegations leveled by him on Sachin Tendulkar. There have also been allegations of assault against him and his wife Andrea several times. Let us know one by one about all the controversies of Kambli.

Allegations of fixing in the 1996 World Cup

Vinod Kambli had cited match-fixing as the reason for India’s defeat in the World Cup semi-final match against Sri Lanka in 1996. He claimed that the team’s other batsmen and manager, including the then captain Mohammad Azharuddin, had fixed the match. India had to face an unexpected defeat in this match and Kambli remained unbeaten on one end alone.

Allegations of assault with a maid

In 2015, Vinod Kambli’s maid had accused him and his wife Andrea Hewitt of assault and locking her in a room for three days. The maid said that she was assaulted on asking for money. In that case too Kambli had to go to jail. However, the matter was later taken a different turn that the maid used to take drugs.

bollywood singer’s father assaulted

Kambli and the dispute could not go away so soon and another controversy broke out in this episode but this time his wife was involved. In fact, in a shopping mall, the hand of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari’s father was touched by the hand of Kambli’s wife Andrea. In the meantime, Andrea punched the singer’s elderly father Rajendra Kumar. Later, she also started moving ahead with sandals on Singer’s brother. After this, the family of Ankit Tiwari filed a case against Kambli and his wife.

Abusing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rameez Raja

Vinod Kambli had written abusive words on Twitter for former cricketer and current Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindhu and current PCB chairman Rameez Raja. However, Kambli later apologized and said that his friend had not posted the same from his account which was later deleted.

Friend Sachin Tendulkar was also accused

In the 2009 reality show ‘Sach Ka Saamna’, Kambli had said that she was discriminated against in the team. Sachin should have helped him when he was going through a bad phase. Even after the show, Kambli had reiterated that Sachin did not support her in her bad times. After this Sachin invited everyone to the Farewell Party of 2013 but Kambli was not a part of that party.

However, recently on 18 January 2022, on his 50th birthday, Sachin posted a birthday wish for him. Vinod Kambli was once a very popular name at the beginning of his career. His partnership of more than 664 with Sachin in domestic cricket is remembered even today. In this, Kambli’s runs were 349 more than Sachin.

At that time Sachin was 16 years old and Kambli was 17 years old. After this, at the age of 21, Kambli made his debut and scored two double centuries and two centuries in the first 7 Test matches. In that era, he was called a better batsman than Sachin. But how his career came on the floor is well known today and Sachin Tendulkar is called the God of Cricket today.


