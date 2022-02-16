vinod kapri lashes out on PM narendra modi in hijab row says modi can solve the issue in minutes

In the Hijab case, filmmaker Vinod Kapri has made several tweets about PM Modi and said that the PM’s silent support is being meted out to Muslims.

These days the issue of hijab is increasing day by day across the country. The hijab vs saffron scarf battle, which started from a college in Karnataka, is now a matter of debate across the country. In this case people are seen divided into two parts. At the same time, film stars are also giving their views on the hijab matter. From the very beginning, Vinod Kapri, an active journalist and filmmaker on the issue, has again challenged PM Modi through Twitter.

Vinod Kapri, who is supporting the hijab, tweeted, ‘The shameful process that started from Karnataka has now reached many states of the country, hijabs of small girls are being taken off amidst cameras and crowds of shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The burqa of teachers is being removed, never in the history of independent India has there been so much cruelty, wake up Narendra Modi.

In his second tweet, Vinod Kapri writes, ‘Every true Hindu, Hindu women should protest the extremely degrading treatment of Muslim girls and women in public. Remember, these abominable saffron goons who are under the protection of Narendra Modi will reach your clothes tomorrow!! Remember.’

In another tweet, Vinod Kapri wrote, ‘I have no doubt, no fear in saying that there is tacit support of Narendra Modi for the brutal treatment of Muslims everywhere in this country, inhuman brutality. While discharging the post of Prime Minister, Modi can stop everything in a minute, but he has forgotten all the dignity of local law.

All the reactions of social media users are being seen on this tweet of Vinod Kapri. A user named Shahakir Alam wrote, ‘He will keep you entangled in Hindu, Muslim hijab but you stick to the job.’ So there another user wrote, ‘Fill the poison of hatred as much as you want. The matter is up to the uniform and will remain the same. A true Hindu and a true Muslim are understanding this.

A user named RP Singh wrote, ‘Rightly said. People of criminal tendency first start with soft target and then take everyone in their grip. A criminal has no caste religion, he is only a criminal.

What is the matter: Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar. At the same time, many pictures and videos are becoming viral on social media, in which there is a tussle between those who support and oppose the hijab.