vinod kapri tweets yogi adityanath crying video over garmi statement and lashes out on keshav prasad maurya cuss language

There are elections in Uttar Pradesh and the political mercury is very hot. During the election campaign, all the parties are taking front against each other. In such a situation, Vinod Kapri, a filmmaker and journalist, is also keeping an eye on every issue and is presenting his impeccable opinion through Twitter. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted about the elimination of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party, on which film maker Vinod Kapri has wronged his tone.

Actually, Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted and wrote, “SP chief Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji and SP goons even for elections! Red cap on head, netted cap in pocket, SP will be clear in 2022.

Vinod Kapri did not like this tone of Keshav Prasad Maurya and while retweeting the tweet, he wrote, “You are the Deputy Chief Minister of the country’s largest state Keshav Prasad Maurya ji.. This language and so much hatred of the Muslim community suits you? It is you who say that Modi ji talks about development for all. In such a situation, these poisonous statements like “forged hat”?”

You are the deputy chief minister of the country’s largest state. @kpmaurya1 Gee.. this language and so much hatred from the Muslim community suits you? It is you who say that Modi ji talks about development for all. In such a situation, these poisonous statements like “forged hat”? @ECISVEEP https://t.co/Sqtwj6FunD — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 31, 2022

This tweet of Vinod Kapri is going viral very fast. Everyone is very fond of this style of his. However, let us tell you that this is not the first time that Vinod Kapri has presented his unbiased opinion like this. Rather, recently the Chief Minister of UP has also taken Yogi Adityanath on his target.

No one should have the arrogance of this winter heat. At least that leader should not show such arrogance at all, who started crying after getting fed up with police harassment. https://t.co/0tNTCz84wA pic.twitter.com/62CqXmjHeI — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 30, 2022

CM Yodi shared a video clip of his election rally. In this video he is saying, “This heat which is now visible in Kairana and some places in Muzaffarnagar will not all calm down, after this, how will the summer cool down, so I am ‘Shimla’ even in the heat of May and June. I make it.”

This statement of Yogi Adityanath is becoming very viral. In such a situation, Vinod Kapri has shared this video of CM Yogi. Also in the tweet, he tweeted the video of Yogi ji crying in the old MP and wrote, “No one should have the ego of this winter heat. At least that leader should not show so much arrogance at all, who started crying after getting fed up with police harassment.

Let us tell you that during the Uttar Pradesh election campaign, all the video clips of leaders’ rallies and speeches keep going viral on social media.