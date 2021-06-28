Vinod Khanna became uncontrollable while doing the kissing scene

New Delhi | It has become common practice to give intimate and kissing scenes in the Bollywood industry. And due to the absence of these scenes, the films also seem incomplete. But there was a time when it used to be a big deal in films. Whatever actor or actress used to give this scene, they used to make a lot of headlines. Although it has happened many times that while giving intimate scenes, film actors used to get so immersed in their role that they used to become uncontrollable during that time. One such incident happened while shooting for the film Dayawan with Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit.

Read More:- Photos of 5 actresses who look like Aishwarya Rai are going viral, you will be surprised to see the photos

Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit were shooting for the superhit film Dayawan. During that time Vinod Khanna had to give kissing scene. And while kissing Vinod Madhuri, he had become so uncontrollable that even after saying the cut of the direct, he was not stopping. He even chewed on Madhuri’s lips (Madhuri Vinod kissing scene). After this incident, Madhuri did not do any film with him.

Madhuri disclosed in an interview

Madhuri had told in an interview that, ‘When she was shooting that scene, she was not aware that such intimate scenes would also have to be given in the film. And the most surprising thing was that when Vinod had shot this intimate scene with Madhuri, he had returned to spirituality shortly before that.

Reas More:- Amitabh Bachchan got very angry on an act of Aishwarya Rai! Did not like the behavior of daughter-in-law

However, Vinod Khanna later apologized to Madhuri for the incident. Madhuri Dixit says that she still gets shocked seeing this scene in the film.

Let us tell you, this is not the first such incident in Bollywood. Even before this, when intimate scenes have been shot on the sets of the film, then the actors are swayed while doing this scene. Such stories are often heard in the history of cinema. And in the meantime, the name of Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna has also been added to the list of those stars who could not control themselves while giving bold scenes.