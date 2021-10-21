Vinod Khanna had fought with Dharmendra because of Amrita Singh, was caught by the collar; Dharam Paji had also pushed

Dharmendra had helped Vinod Khanna with his career on several occasions. Dharmendra was also very supportive for Vinod Khanna from the beginning, while Vinod Khanna also considered Dharmendra as his elder brother.

Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna have worked together in many films. Dharmendra always had a habit that he used to give scenes by putting pegs on the sets too. So after dealing with the shooting there, he used to sit and party with friends. Whatever Dharmendra saw, he used to invite him to have a drink with him. The shooting of the film ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ was going on that day. Vinod Khanna was working with Dharmendra in the film. During the making of the film, both became close friends of each other.

Vinod Khanna initially worked with Amitabh Bachchan in many films. But after the film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', Vinod Khanna stopped working with Amitabh. At the same time, he signed many films with Dharmendra.

One day when Dharmendra called Vinod Khanna to sit with him in the evening, Vinod Khanna refused to come. At that time Amrita Singh had entered Vinod Khanna’s life. He often used to spend time with Amrita. Amrita Singh and Vinod Khanna’s love story was making a lot of headlines in those days.

Vinod and Amrita started spending time with each other as soon as the shooting of the film was over. At the same time, Dharmendra, who used to sit in a gathering, used to wait for Vinod Khanna too. But Vinod did not attend this party.

One day Dharmendra got angry on this habit of Vinod Khanna. Inadvertently, Dharmendra called Amrita Singh very good and bad, which Vinod Khanna could not bear. In such a situation, he started leaving from there to avoid Dharmendra’s talk. But if Dharmendra did not agree, Vinod Khanna also got angry. In such a situation, Vinod fought with Dharmendra for Amrita.

The ruckus between the two had increased so much that Dharmendra got angry and pushed Vinod. So there Vinod also caught Dharmendra’s collar. The entire film crew was quite surprised to see such a fight between Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna.