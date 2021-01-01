Vinod Kumar Bronze Medal: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Vinod Kumar Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s Discus Throw f52: India’s Third Medal in Paralympics, Vinod Kumar Wins Bronze Medal in Discus Throw

Sunday was a great day for India in the Paralympic Games. Our players won a total of three medals, including two silver and one bronze. Bhavina Patel started the day with table tennis. By evening, first Nishad Kumar jumped high and then Vinod Kumar won bronze in the discus throw. Now India is just one medal away from its best Paralympic campaign. Our athletes won four medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.By the way, questions are being raised on the medal of Vinod Kumar, the first Olympic athlete. His medal has been withheld after objections from rivals. Things that have been objected to are being re-examined. Vinod also set an Asian record by throwing the discus 19.91 meters. Humor, who plays in the F52 genre, is 41 years old. Athletes with weak muscles are included in the F52 category. Lack of limbs, leg length is uneven. Such players compete in wheelchairs. Athletes with injuries to the uterus and spine are also in this category.

Vinod Kumar used to defend the country

Vinod used to defend the country on the border. He was posted in the BSF, but only seven months after recruitment, he was paralyzed in an accident. As a result, he was unable to walk for the rest of his life. Now he wanted to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair, but without giving up, he chose a new way of life.

Make a dream come true in a wheelchair

Impressed by the 2016 medalist, Khel Ratna and current Paralympic Committee Chairperson Deepa Malik, she started playing. Won her first medal (bronze) at the 201 World Paralympic Games. Two months later, Dubai finished fourth at the World Championships, but throwing 19.29 meters was enough to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics. Earlier this year, he too was infected with the corona virus, but the 41-year-old made a strong comeback and set a national record.

Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in athletics

Nishad, who competed in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06 meters. Nishad, who made his debut in the sport in 2019, is less appreciated than that. He equaled the Asian record by winning a Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance. Another Indian sprinter Ram Pal’s performance was also commendable. He finished fifth with a jump of 1.94 meters which is the best performance of his career.

Paralympic tickets were cut by winning gold

Nishad Kumar won the gold medal in the 2019 World Para Athletics Grand Freestyle in Dubai by jumping 2.05 meters. He also received a ticket to the Tokyo Paralympics. He contracted the corona virus in February 2021 during a camp at the Sai Bangalore complex. Not only did he overcome the epidemic, but he left no stone unturned to prepare for Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar wins silver: Good news from Tokyo … defeated Corona, won a silver medal at the Paralympics, made history, PM Modi lauded

Bhavini Patel had given the first medal

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel gave India its first medal in the tournament. She lost to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Class 4 competition on Sunday morning. Bhavini, a resident of a small village in Gujarat, was defeated by Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in straight sets. Despite this, however, she helped India win its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.