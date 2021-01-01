Vinod Kumar bronze result: Discus thrower Vinod loses Paralympic bronze, disqualified in reassessment of classification; Vinod lost a bronze medal in the Paralympics
India’s discus thrower Vinod Kumar lost a bronze medal in the men’s Paralympic F52 event on Monday after being found ‘ineligible’ by a competition panel. Vinod Kumar, a 41-year-old BSF jawan, set an Asian record on Sunday with a best throw of 19.91m and finished third behind Piotr Kosevic (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sander (19.98m) of Croatia.
F52 events include athletic athletes who have low muscle mass and limited movement, arm deformities, or leg length differences, which allow athletes to compete in a sitting position. Para players are placed in classes based on their disorder. The classification system allows players who have similar disorders to compete.
The organizers had categorized the jokes on August 22nd. Vinod Kumar’s father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While training after joining the Border Security Force (BSF), he fell from a peak in Leh, injuring his leg. As a result, he had been bedridden for almost a decade, during which time both his parents died.
