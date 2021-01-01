Vinod Kumar Holds Bronze Medal: Paralympian Vinod Kumar Medal Dispute When Results Will Be Announced

At the end of the Paralympic Games on Sunday, India had bagged three medals. There was an atmosphere of joy all over the country. PM Modi had also tweeted congratulations to the Indians, but it was soon learned that the bronze medal of discus thrower Vinod Kumar had been withheld.Vinod Kumar, 41, of BSF, finished third, setting an Asian record with a best throw of 19.91m. He won gold and silver medals, respectively, behind Piotr Kosevic of Poland (20.02m) and Velimir Sander of Croatia (19.98m).

What is the whole case?

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the men’s F52 event, has been barred from protesting his disability classification. The organizers had categorized the jokes on August 22nd. It is not yet clear on what basis the classification was challenged. The medal ceremony has been postponed until the evening session on August 30, according to a statement from the organizers of the sports competition.

What is F52 competition?

This category includes athletes who have differences in muscle mass and limited movement, arm deformity, or leg length, allowing athletes to compete in a sitting position. India captain Gursharan Singh said that Vinod Kumar’s medal would remain the same till now. “We don’t know if this protest is from one country or maybe from more than one,” he said. There may be some problems with the classification of humor that was done before the start of the Paralympics.



The decision will come on Monday

India captain Gursharan Singh said, “Vinod’s result is still unaffected and the decision is not expected today as it is too late. A decision is expected tomorrow. Before the medals of both the players, Bhavinaben Patel had won a silver medal in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 event this morning. India’s 24-member athletics team is expected to do well this time (at least 10 medals) and get off to a good start on National Sports Day on Sunday.



Vinod Kumar lost his leg while defending the country, his father had declared war on Pakistan

Nishad won the medal in the long jump

Nishad Kumar, 21, set an Asian record by jumping 2.06 meters and finished second. Dallas Wise of the United States was also awarded the silver medal as he and Nishad Kumar both jumped the same 2.06 meters. Another American, Roderick Townsend, won gold with a world record jump of 2.15 meters. In the same event, another Indian, Ram Pal, finished fifth with a jump of 1.94 meters.



India’s surprise in Paralympics: Nishad Kumar’s ‘silver’ in high jump breaks his own record

Nishad is the son of a farmer

Nishad Kumar’s father is a farmer from Amb city in Himachal Pradesh. He was eight years old when his right hand was cut off by a field mower. Earlier this year, while training at the Indian Authority Center in Bangalore, he contracted Kovid-1 with. In a T47 class event, the athlete has a deformity in the upper part of one arm that affects the function of his shoulder, elbow, and wrist. Nishad Kumar had earlier this year won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T46 / 47 at the Fuzza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. He started participating in para athletics in 2009.



Bhavina Patel Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

Bhavinaben won the first medal

Bhavinaben opened India’s account at the Tokyo Paralympics. She became the second Indian woman to win a medal. In the women’s singles final of the Table Tennis Class 4 tournament, she lost 0-3 to world number one Zhou Ying of China. Deepa Malik, the current president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), became the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games five years ago, including a silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics.

