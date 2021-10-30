Vinod Rai apologizes to Nirupam in the 2G spectrum allocation case, Congress said – Former CAG was a ‘puppet’ to defame the UPA government

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that former CAG Vinod Rai should now apologize to the whole country. If there is even a little bit of faith left in them, then return your wages to the government treasury.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai has tendered an unconditional apology to former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam on one of his claims regarding the 2G spectrum allocation case. In fact, Rai had said on several occasions that Nirupam was one of the MPs who had pressured him not to include former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s name in the CAG report on 2G spectrum allocation.

Let us tell you that Vinod Rai had mentioned this in his book. Sanjay Nirupam had filed a defamation claim against Vinod Rai in 2014. On which Rai has apologized in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court at Patiala House. At the same time, Nirupam has accepted his apology.

On this, the Congress on Friday said that Rai should also apologize to the entire country for all his fake reports regarding 2G and coal block allocation by the UPA government. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Vinod Rai was a “main puppet” in a conspiracy to malign the UPA government’s image and derail a strong economy. In such a situation, he should apologize to the country.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera also said that Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, VK Singh and some others were also involved in this conspiracy, these people should also apologize. The party spokesperson said, “The criminal conspiracy hatched to defame the Manmohan Singh-led government is now slowly coming to the fore.

Kheda claimed, “Vinod Rai was not the only conspirator in this conspiracy. There were many more people in this who remain in many different positions today. He said, “VK Singh has been a minister in the Modi government for seven years. Arvind Kejriwal used to talk about not joining politics, but today he is running the government in Delhi with Modi ji.

Kheda said, “Vinod Rai should now apologize to the whole country. If there is even a little bit of faith left in them, then return your wages to the government treasury. The rest of the puppets have to be told that they should also apologize to this country. The public is ready to answer their master.