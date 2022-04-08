Vinod Rai says there were no differences between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble

Vinod Rai, the former head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has said that there was no difference of opinion between former Team India captain Virat Kohli and former head coach Anil Kumble. He has neither given any such information to him nor has he written anything like this. The committee set up by the Supreme Court ran Indian cricket for almost three years. Rai has written a book called Not Just a Nightwatchman — My Innings in the BCCI. In this, he has written about many issues related to Indian cricket including Kohli and Kumble.

Talking to news agency ANI, Rai said, “It is not correct to say that Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble had differences. There was no difference between them. All I have written is that when the time came to renew Anil Kumble’s contract, we consulted the team and then Virat said that the junior members of the team feel intimidated by Anil Kumble because of his discipline. There was nothing like a difference of opinion between Kumble and Kohli. Neither I had any such information, nor have I written anything like this.”

Vinod Rai also clarified that the decision to select the coach was not his responsibility but was the work of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Vinod Rai said, “The board tried to convince Virat Kohli, but the coach is selected by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had earlier selected Anil Kumble as the coach.

J Rai further said, “I have written this thing in the book that when the CAC was selecting the coach, we had said that you guys should talk to the team and the coach because we are outsiders. If senior players like Sachin, Sourav and VVS talk to the players then the effect is different and if we speak, it is not much effective. So, these three spoke to the captain and the coach.”

Rai further said, “There is no doubt that Kumble was a good coach, we could not have got a better coach than Anil Kumble and that is why Kumble was picked. The only misfortune was that Kumble got only one year contract and I just said that CAC also picked Anil Kumble again but there was no problem between Kumble and Kohli. Nothing of the sort came to our notice. I have written in the book that this matter came to our notice in April and we took charge on January 30. So, we didn’t get a chance to watch it in a span of two months.”