Vinod Tawde became the National General Secretary of BJP, these responsibilities were given to Bharti Ghosh and Shahzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has appointed former Maharashtra minister and senior leader Vinod Tawde as General Secretary in his team. Along with this, Rituraj Sinha of Bihar and Asha Lakra of Jharkhand have been made national secretaries, while Bharti Ghosh of West Bengal and former Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla have been made national spokespersons.

These appointments were announced on Sunday in an official statement issued by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh. Tawde was till now in the post of secretary in Nadda’s team of national office bearers and he was handling the charge of Haryana. He has been promoted and given the responsibility of National General Secretary.

Apart from Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeshwari, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are currently serving as the National General Secretary. Now a new name of Tawde has been added to it.

Rituraj Sinha, who has been an office-bearer in the BJP’s Bihar unit, is the son of senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha member RK Sinha. Asha Lakra is the mayor of Ranchi. Bharti Ghosh is a former officer of the Indian Police Service. She had joined BJP in 2019.

