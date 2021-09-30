Violation of Delhi Covid Protocol: Rs 179 crore Covid Fine News Update: Delhi Covid Daily Update: Delhi Corona Cases Updated in Hindi

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued strict instructions to government agencies and the police to strictly enforce the Kovid protocol and take action against violators. As a result, more than Rs 179 crore has been fined in the last six months. Between April and September 27, 20,445 people were arrested.



Government agencies and police have also reported 63,061 cases. There have been a number of invoices for not wearing a mask and not following the rules of social distance. Receipts are slightly lower in September compared to July and August. The DDMA has told agencies not to ignore the rules during the festive season in October and November. Corona’s condition in Delhi is currently under control and cases are declining, but there is no room for negligence. In such a situation, enforcement teams are instructed to be fully prepared during the festive season. Government agencies have imposed fines of Rs 136 crore and Delhi Police Rs 43 crore.

The DDMA had directed all District Magistrates, DCPs, Municipal Officers and other bodies to pay special attention to all public places including fruit and vegetable markets, ISBTs, railway stations, markets, malls, shops, weekly markets. 156 enforcement squads of government agencies were deployed and 129 enforcement vehicles were deployed in different parts of Delhi. The agencies have imposed fines of Rs 1,36,01,39,962 between May and September 27. The highest penalty was imposed in July. 36.21 crore in July, 32.33 crore in August, 25.19 crore in June, 15.16 crore in May and 27.10 crore so far in September. Government agencies have registered 23,605 FIRs and issued 7,89,082 challans.

Police recovered a fine of Rs 43 crore

Delhi Police enforcement teams have imposed fines of Rs 43,44,03,548 crore between April and September 27. Police fines were Rs 4.85 crore in April, Rs 15.94 crore in May, Rs 10.16 crore in June, Rs 67.54 lakh in July, Rs 6.93 crore in August and Rs 4.86 crore in September. Police have registered 39,456 cases under Section 188 of the Penal Code and arrested 20,445 people, who were later released on bail. Police have issued 2,55,445 challans for violating the Kovid rules.

There will be tightness during the festive season

At a meeting of the DDMA on Wednesday, experts said there was no room for negligence. Currently the situation is under control but everyone should be very careful. The festive season is approaching and learning from past experiences, everyone should follow the Kovid protocol. The general public is urged to abide by the rules at any cost. Officials have also been told that Kovid’s rules must be followed in any case.

