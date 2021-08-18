Violation of Night Curfew: Uttar Pradesh Corona Update: Violation of Night Curfew: CM Yogi, Rat 10 Baja K Bad Now UP May Will Not Run Party, Uttar Pradesh Corona Update: Chief Minister Yogi got angry over night curfew violation, then at 10 pm, now party will run in UP No.

Highlights The Yogi government is wary of seeing a sharp rise in corona cases in other states

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed displeasure over the violation of night curfew

CM Yogi said – Shops should be closed till 10 pm

Lucknow / New Delhi

The Yogi government has been alerted to the rapid rise in corona cases in other states. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed displeasure over the violation of night curfew. He said authorities should ensure that shops are closed by 10pm at any cost. There was also a big increase in cases in the country on Thursday. 46,164 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is 22 percent more than the figure a day earlier. After 56 days, so many cases have been received in one day. The worst situation is in Kerala and Maharashtra.

CM Yogi said at the Team 9 meeting on Thursday that the night curfew should be made effective. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The NBT had raised the issue of opening restaurants and bars in the capital till late at night due to violation of night curfew and negligence of the administration. After this, the Chief Minister has issued these instructions.

19 new patients were found in UP, 22 were discharged

The number of infected people rose to 3,25,58,530 after more than 46,000 new cases were reported in the country on Thursday. The number of active patients has also increased to 3,33,725. A maximum of 31,445 cases were found in Kerala. Meanwhile, another 607 people died. The situation in Uttar Pradesh was relatively good. More than 2.16 lakh samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. During this time 19 new patients were found, while 22 were discharged.

No new patients were found in 60 districts

Two new cases were found in Lucknow, while no new cases were found in 60 districts. No deaths were reported in 24 hours due to covid. There have been 342 active cases in the state. More than 6.61 crore vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

Then the anxiety increased (here are the country’s transactions)

Date: New cases

August 26: 46,164

August 25: 37,593

August 24: 25,467

More than 6 crore people in UP got corona vaccine

People should not walk on the streets for no reason

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Kovid cases are on the rise again in different states. So we must be careful. Extra caution is required. People should not walk on the streets for no reason.

