‘Violence against women is like an epidemic’ – Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran | ‘Violence against women is like an epidemic’ – Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran

Bollywood’s prolific film-director, Gopi Puthran has been a voice for women’s rights, and has also championed women’s rights through his brilliant script in Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani and the writing and fine-directing of the smash-hit film Mardaani 2. The matter has been presented in front of the people.

Today, on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Gopi wants our society to sincerely acknowledge that violence against women is an epidemic, and he hopes that people act immediately to address this problem. Work unitedly.

Gopi says, “Violence against women continues to flourish because of the filthiness in our culture, which denies the presence and equal status of women in the fabric of society. It has nothing to do with socio-economic status, rather it is related to giving more importance to men in the society, which has gone beyond economic and social boundaries and has become a part of our everyday habit.”

He adds, “But it is not possible to change the culture overnight, and there is no doubt that covering up the obvious problems does not change the culture. The effects of violence on women’s lives. And the more we discuss about the physical and mental suffering caused by this, the more we hope to bring about a change in this situation and attitude, and for this purpose, 25 November is celebrated as Women’s Violence Eradication Day. “

He adds, “Though every day throughout the years is dedicated to different issues, but on this day let us talk about the stories related to everyday violence against women, bring it to the world and share with others. Discuss the issues related to it and methods of prevention.

As someone who grew up and was influenced by strong and independent women, I feel deeply that one way to prevent such crimes is to openly talk about such issues, and Women passing through this should not be associated with ‘shame’ and ‘crime’. They are not the ‘victims’ who need to be saved, but they are also ‘human beings’ like us who want justice for the wrong done to them.”

