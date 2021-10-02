Violence among inmates of Tihar Jail: News of violence among inmates of Tihar Jail

Inmates at Tihar and Mandoli prisons once again clashed. The four prisoners beheaded themselves. Two prisoners were stabbed by another prisoner with a sharp object. In the third case, an inmate tried to hang himself for not opening the gate of his cell. All three incidents have been captured on CCTV.

The latest case is Mandoli’s prison No. 12 on Friday evening. Where one prisoner was arguing with another. Prison administration said that when Warder tried to intervene, the assailant started abusing and threatening Warder. The assailant then provoked four other inmates. Who hurt himself. The five inmates who attacked and injured themselves were admitted to GTB Hospital. From where everyone got a rest late at night.

Earlier, on September 2, between 30.30 pm and midnight, an inmate of Tihar Jail No. 3 complained to the on-duty warder about his illness. Warder immediately called a doctor. Sources say that as soon as he saw the doctor, the prisoner started forcing Warder to open the gate of his cell.

Warder said until the doctor told him something. He is forced, but he tries to open the gate by force. Failing to do so, he first hit his head on the straps of the gate, causing his head to bleed. After that he started preparing to hang himself. For this he tried to hang himself using a bedsheet. Seeing this, the staff immediately opened his gate and saved his life.

The third incident took place in Tihar Jail No. 8/9. Where a prisoner attacked and wounded two prisoners with a sharp object. It also involved a long cut on the cheek of a prisoner. One of them had to be admitted to DDU hospital. In both the cases, the Tihar Jail administration has lodged a complaint with the Hari Nagar police station in West Delhi.