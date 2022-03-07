Sports

Violence In Mexican Football Match At Least 26 people Injured, Shouting In Stadium, fifa condemns know all about

Clash At Mexico Football Match: This match was being played between Queretaro and Atlas at the La Corregidora Stadium in the city of Queretaro. Players of both the teams also quickly ran to the locker room to save their lives.

A sudden fight broke out between fans during a football match in Central Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The fight soon took such a serious turn that there was an outcry in the stadium and the match had to be suspended in the 62nd minute. Not only this, at least 26 people have been injured in the fighting. The condition of 10 of them is said to be critical. There has been a lot of vandalism in the stand. Security personnel opened the gates of the ground so that fans, including women and children, could escape from the stands.

This match of the Mexican Football League was being played between Queretaro and Atlas at the La Corregidora Stadium in the city of Queretaro. Players of both the teams also quickly ran to the locker room to save their lives. The governor of Queretaro province, Mauricio Curi, has said that three of the 26 people taken to the hospital have been discharged. The condition of three is critical, while the condition of 10 is very critical. The other ten are out of danger.

Mauricio Kuri said, ‘It is true that there has been no death, but we cannot say that it is not a tragedy. He criticized the security plan for the match, saying that there were not enough police officers inside the ground.

The security guards were also completely unable to control the situation inside the ground. Seeing the violence escalating, the security guards opened all the stadium doors to evacuate the fans. He also tried to take out the fans and their families. Many people came out, but some people continued to fight. The security guards somehow sent the players to the locker room.

Video footage of violence at a football stadium has surfaced. In the video, fans are seen falling on each other. The VAR monitor broke during the fight. Pictures posted on social media showed injured fans.

The executive president of Mexico’s Liga-MX has condemned the incident. He tweeted, ‘Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished severely. Our priority is the safety of the players and fans.

World football’s apex body FIFA, along with the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf, has also condemned the barbaric incident. FIFA has called it unacceptable and intolerable.

FIFA said, ‘We condemn this barbaric incident. We hope that the local authorities bring the victims of the incident to justice at the earliest. Our condolences are with all those who had to bear the brunt of the incident.


