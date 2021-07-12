Violence On Jailing Of Former President Jacob Zuma In South Africa

Violent demonstrations were witnessed in two provinces of South Africa. Zuma supporters tried to block several roads. Along with this many shops were looted.

New Delhi. Violent demonstrations were witnessed in two provinces of South Africa against the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Here Zuma supporters tried to block many roads. Along with this many shops were looted. South African police said on Sunday that at least 62 people had been arrested in connection with these demonstrations. Three policemen were injured in the violence.

jailed for 15 months

Significantly, Zuma supporters, who were jailed for 15 months on corruption charges, took out violent rallies in KwaZulu Natal and Ganteg province. Violence, which began last week in Zuma’s KwaZulu Natal, has spread to Gauteng province at the end of the week. It also includes people from Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.

A dead body was found in a burnt condition in the shop

According to police, several hundred people looted and burned shops in Alexandra and Bramley, near Johannesburg. During this, a body of a 40-year-old man was found in a burnt state in the shop. Police investigation is going on in the matter. Three policemen have also been injured in the violent incidents.