Violent attacks continue on NYC subway, 2 people stabbed in 30-minute span

11 seconds ago
Two stabbings occurred about 30 minutes into New York City’s subway system on Saturday.

The first stabbing occurred in Washington Heights just before 8:30 p.m., when a 24-year-old man was waiting in the mezzanine. WABC reported. It is alleged that the two teenagers approached the man and tried to snatch him.

The teenager was reportedly stabbed before fleeing. The man refused medical treatment and is expected to survive, WABC reported.

NEW YORK, NY - May 15: Police officers patrol the Times Square subway station in New York City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC)

NEW YORK, NY – May 15: Police officers patrol the Times Square subway station in New York City on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC)
(Getty)

Man stabbed near NYC subway station, suspect escapes, police say

About 30 minutes later, another man was stabbed in Morningside Heights. A 31-year-old man was boarding a southbound train when he saw another man smoking on the train, the outlet said.

The 31-year-old smoker was told to move and was reportedly stabbed in the arm with a knife.

No arrests were made, WABC reports. The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

According to the WABC, only two of the four violent attacks in the subway system on Saturday were stabbings.

Subway slashing increased 29% last year compared to 2020. There have been at least 27 slashings so far this year, up 35% from the same period in 2021. The New York Post reported.

Mayor Eric Adams and Kathy Hutchul, Governor of New York The city unveiled plans Friday to tackle crime and homelessness in the subway system. The plan includes police officers enforcing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s code of conduct for offenses such as sleeping on a train and carrying garbage.

READ Also  State Department warns Russia, China alliance to backfill severe economic sanctions will fail: 'Putin knows'

