Violent clashes between two groups of TMC in Birbhum, TMC workers hurling bombs

In Birbhum, a clash broke out between two groups of TMC over a minor issue, which took a violent turn on sight. After this, bombs started being thrown from both the sides.

There are reports of several people getting injured in violence between two factions of the ruling party Trinamool Congress in Birbhum, West Bengal. This incident is of Dubrajpur in Birbhum, where two groups of TMC started clashing over a minor issue, which took a violent turn on sight. After this, bombs started being thrown from both the sides.

The video of this clash is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to the information received, 9 people are reported to have been injured in this clash.

During the clash, people of both the factions were throwing bricks at each other earlier. There is also an allegation of firing in this clash. At the same time, bombs were also being thrown by both the groups. While sharing the video of this clash, BJP leader Preeti Gandhi has targeted CM Mamta Banerjee.

While Mamata Banerjee is busy mass inducting failed leaders into the TMC & nurturing dreams of becoming a national leader, violent clashes have erupted between two facts of her party in Birbhum, #WestBengal, TMC workers were seen hurling bombs at each other. God bless us all!! pic.twitter.com/wwyDgKp2FD — Priti Gandhi — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) November 23, 2021

BJP leader targeted Mamta Banerjee by sharing the video

While sharing the video, Preeti Gandhi wrote, “On one hand, while Mamata Banerjee is busy inducting massively failed leaders into TMC and fulfilling her dream of becoming a national leader, the violent clash between two factions of her party in Birbhum. The clashes have started. TMC workers were seen throwing bombs at each other. God bless us all.”

Responding to this tweet, a user wrote, “Mamata Banerjee is not able to handle her state and is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister.”

Mamata Banerjee can’t handle her state & dreaming of becoming PM ?️ — Stranger ?? (@amarDgreat) November 23, 2021

9 people injured in the clash between the two groups, police deployed in the village

Two of the nine injured in the clash are said to be in critical condition and have been admitted to Shiyuri Hospital in Birbhum. At the same time, after getting information about this, a large number of police forces have reached the spot. Tension prevailed in the village after the clash between the two groups.