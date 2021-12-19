Violent Crowd Burned Stadium Stand During Football Match Played in Paris During French Cup Fire Was Seen Players Ran Away

Violent attitude of spectators was seen during the French Cup in Paris. The violence increased so much that the stadium was even set on fire. Postponing the match, all the staff and spectators including the players were seen running for their lives.

During the match, the news of the fight between the spectators of two teams often comes to the fore. But the situation spiraled out of control during the ongoing French Cup in Paris when violence escalated so much that spectators set the stadium on fire. During this, the matter increased so much that the players were seen running away from the match after saving their lives.

This is the story of 17 December when the French Cup football match being played between Lyon and Paris FC had to be interrupted due to the violence of the spectators at the Stade Charletti stadium in Paris. Violent spectators even set the stand on fire, after which a stampede broke out in the stadium and all the spectators including the players started running here and there.

At the half-time of the match, when the score was tied at 1-1, the supporters of both the teams clashed with each other in the audience gallery. During this, fire was also set at some places in the stadium. The start of the second half was delayed by about 50 minutes.

The video of this incident is becoming very viral on social media. It can be seen in this video that the violence increased so much that some spectators set fire to the stand. After this there was a stampede in the stadium. Some people were also seen falling from the stairs of the upper stand of the stadium. The fire was also ignited in the lower stands by violent people.

Slowly the fire reached the fences of the ground. After this, all the officials, spectators and players were seen running after saving their lives. Eventually this match was also postponed. After this, when the situation was not controlled, the stadium officials announced the postponement of the match.

Paris FC president Pierre Ferresi blamed Lyon for the incident, while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas defended his club’s supporters. The incident started with a fight between the fans of both the teams. After which there was a scuffle and on seeing the dispute escalated so much that arson was also started.