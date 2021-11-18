Vir Das Controversy Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Troll On Twitter As He Said They Cant Be Veer Who Insults Country

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taunted actor Vir Das by tweeting and wrote that the one who insults the country cannot be a hero.

Veer Das, Bollywood’s famous actor and comedian, has come into the limelight for his ‘To India’ poem spoken in America’s live show. While one side is accusing him of sedition regarding poetry, some people were also seen supporting him. Actress Kangana Ranaut even demanded action against Vir Das. At the same time, filmmaker Ashok Pandit has also recently tweeted expressing anger on Vir Das, in which he said that only Das can insult the country.

Ashok Pandit’s tweet about Vir Das is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The filmmaker wrote in the tweet, “Whoever ‘insults’ his country by going abroad cannot be a ‘veer’, he can only be a slave. The ‘slave’ of foreign glare. Due to this tweet, filmmaker Ashok Pandit himself also came under the target of people.

Responding to the filmmaker’s tweet, a user named Tanmay wrote, “Pandit ji I said ban shameless speakers like Kangana or else anyone will say anything in future. See it has started. Maybe your purpose is being fulfilled, but my country is being humiliated every moment.

Responding to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Safdar Ali wrote, “Sir, you are not used to listening to the truth, what should you do, now those who are busy licking the soles.” One user took a jibe at the filmmaker and wrote, “Pandit ji, if you are ashamed to see your face in the mirror of truth, then change your actions, change your thinking.” A user named Aditya Singh wrote, “That can only happen by apologizing.”

Let us inform that former IAS Surya Pratap Singh had targeted PM Modi by taking the name of Vir Das. He wrote, “How dare Vir Das say that there is rape in India? Does Vir Das consider himself Narendra Modi? Who calls Delhi ‘Rape Capital’ and the people vote him and make him the Prime Minister. But the country has expectations from Vir Das, not from him.