Vir Das two Indias poem video controversy Kangana Ranaut demands strict action. Kangana Ranaut demands strict action on Vir Das’s Two Indians poem video controversy

Indian men are called gang rapists – Kangana Ranaut

Criticizing the video, Kangana Ranaut has written that when you call all Indian men as gang rapists, you are promoting apartheid against Indian people all over the world. After the Bengal famine, Churchill said that this Indian breed produces babies like rabbits. It deserves to die. He blamed the fertility of Indians for the starvation deaths of millions.

No less than soft terrorism: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has also written that targeting any community in this way is no less than soft terrorism. Strict action should be taken against such criminals. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut recently gave a statement on India’s freedom in begging. After which she is also being attacked continuously on social media and demands are also being made to return the Padma Shri award given to Kangana Ranaut.

Vir Das publicly apologized

The question is to Vir Das, he has apologized to the people of India in this whole matter. An FIR has also been registered against him. Vir Das, while publicly apologizing on social media, wrote that I did not intend to insult the country. Everyone looks at India with hope, not hatred. Applause for India.

Complaint filed with Mumbai Police

Vir Das wrote that we give respect to India. I am proud of my country. I live with this pride. However, after the video of Vir Das’s American live show went viral, Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh J Dubey filed a complaint. A complaint has been filed against comedian Vir Das with the Mumbai Police for maligning India’s image in America.